Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Home
Archive
About

January 2026

Full video: California's next governor talks climate
My conversation with Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Eric Swalwell.
  Sammy Roth
Join me on Wednesday: A climate forum with California's next governor
I'm sitting down with Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Eric Swalwell. Watch live on YouTube.
  Sammy Roth
The grim barbarity of "Landman," Season 2
Spoilers abound. You have been warned.
  Sammy Roth
Full video for paid subscribers: What would Harry Reid do?
Environmental and political lessons from a modern-day master of the Senate (or at least his biographer).
  Sammy Roth
58:22
Manly male sports fans for a safer planet
A new study identifies "precarious manhood" as a barrier to climate action.
  Sammy Roth
Reminder: Live Zoom for paid subscribers, Wednesday 12 p.m. PT
Learn from Harry Reid's biographer about the Nevada senator's environmental legacy and political genius.
  Sammy Roth
I was right. The L.A. fires changed nothing
A year after Altadena and Pacific Palisades burned, "climate change" has exited the chat.
  Sammy Roth
Special event: Learn how Harry Reid changed the game
There's finally a book about the legendary Senate leader and unsung environmental champion. Join me for a conversation with Reid's biographer.
  Sammy Roth

December 2025

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture