Breaking: Washington Post gutting its climate team
Clean energy dies in darkness. Courtesy of Jeff Bezos.
Feb 4
•
Sammy Roth
189
13
32
The real dirt on the Colorado River
Here’s what you won’t read in the New York Times.
Feb 3
•
Sammy Roth
10
4
2
My take on the California governor's race
Two candidates shined at last week's climate change forum. One flopped.
Feb 2
•
Sammy Roth
25
22
4
January 2026
Full video: California's next governor talks climate
My conversation with Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Eric Swalwell.
Jan 30
•
Sammy Roth
9
1
1
Join me on Wednesday: A climate forum with California's next governor
I'm sitting down with Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Eric Swalwell. Watch live on YouTube.
Jan 26
•
Sammy Roth
11
6
The grim barbarity of "Landman," Season 2
Spoilers abound. You have been warned.
Jan 23
•
Sammy Roth
16
8
4
Full video for paid subscribers: What would Harry Reid do?
Environmental and political lessons from a modern-day master of the Senate (or at least his biographer).
Jan 20
•
Sammy Roth
2
1
58:22
Manly male sports fans for a safer planet
A new study identifies "precarious manhood" as a barrier to climate action.
Jan 16
•
Sammy Roth
31
7
5
Reminder: Live Zoom for paid subscribers, Wednesday 12 p.m. PT
Learn from Harry Reid's biographer about the Nevada senator's environmental legacy and political genius.
Jan 13
•
Sammy Roth
4
I was right. The L.A. fires changed nothing
A year after Altadena and Pacific Palisades burned, "climate change" has exited the chat.
Jan 11
•
Sammy Roth
36
12
14
Special event: Learn how Harry Reid changed the game
There's finally a book about the legendary Senate leader and unsung environmental champion. Join me for a conversation with Reid's biographer.
Jan 5
•
Sammy Roth
12
December 2025
Time to vote: New expressions, sans oil & gas
Plus a frustrating update on electric vehicles at the Rose Parade.
Dec 29, 2025
•
Sammy Roth
15
4
4
