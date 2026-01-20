My Zoom conversation last week with Jon Ralston — author of “The Game Changer,” an illuminating new biography of the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid — was ostensibly focused on environmental issues. Like how the Nevada senator helped shut down coal plants and launch the large-scale solar industry. And how Reid established Nevada’s first national …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Full video for paid subscribers: What would Harry Reid do?
Environmental and political lessons from a modern-day master of the Senate (or at least his biographer).
Jan 20, 2026
∙ Paid