A merged image of Katie Porter and Tom Steyer at last week’s forum. (Photos by Matei Horvath / Getty Images for California Environmental Voters)

On June 2, California voters will choose their next governor — or more likely the top two candidates, who will advance to November’s general election. The winner will be one of the world’s most important climate policymakers.

What’s a climate-conscious voter to do?

Last week in Pasadena, I co-moderated a climate forum — full video here — with the four top-polling Democrats:

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. secretary of health and human services

Katie Porter, former member of Congress from Orange County

Tom Steyer, billionaire investor and climate activist

Eric Swalwell, current member of Congress from the Bay Area

None of them stood out to me as climate backsliders or threats to the Golden State’s clean energy leadership. But two especially impressed me with their deep knowledge of climate and energy, and their dedication to to the cause. And one of them sounded especially out of his depth by comparison.

The candidates also revealed subtle but intriguing differences on rooftop solar and other significant issues. And they surprised me in their unified desire to make fossil fuel companies pay for climate disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires — a position that Governor Gavin Newsom has failed to embrace.

Here are my top five takeaways.