Climate-Colored Goggles

Jan 16

Best comment I've heard yet about this column/study: Guys, get a clue, climate protests are where you meet girls :)

Jan 16

The fact that men are less likely to be concerned about climate change isn't exactly surprising, but I think it's something all of us in the climate movement are going to have to figure out how to address. I've made the point to several friends and colleagues that we need more examples of male leadership on climate issues -- not just in business or politics, but in pop culture.

Where are the action heroes driving an EV in a high-stakes chase scene? Or the male athletes refusing to play for a team that accepts fossil fuel money? Or the A-list male celebrity extolling the virtues of a vegan diet?

There are isolated examples if you know where to look, but countering cultural stereotypes is going to take concerted and coordinated action. Maybe we can start by making the next F1 movie about how cool and fast EVs are now. Or turn the Avengers into climate heroes. Or come up with a romcom where the male lead only gets the girl after coming up with a way to save the planet. Audiences are so hungry for this kind of entertainment.

