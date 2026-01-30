On Wednesday, I sat down with the leading candidates to replace Gavin Newsom as California governor for a wide-ranging conversation about how they’d confront the climate crisis. It was an amazing opportunity — and also a bit surreal, knowing that meanwhile, in Minnesota, agents of the U.S. government were killing and terrorizing innocent people. I’m grateful that the candidates — Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Eric Swalwell — still made time to talk climate.

You can watch full video above, starting with remarks from Mary Creasman, CEO of California Environmental Voters, which hosted the forum. Her group invited the top six candidates based on polling and ended up with all Democrats after the top-polling Republicans, Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton, declined to participate.

I have lots of thoughts on how the candidates did; I’ll share my unvarnished analysis next week. For now, watch the video and let me know what you think. As always, the comments are open to paid subscribers who want to discuss.

And because everyone loves a good selfie:

Left to right (back row): Eric Swalwell; Xavier Becerra; Tom Steyer; Katie Porter; Louise Bedsworth, my co-moderator; and me. That’s Mary Creasman in front. (Photo by Sammy Roth)

Way more traffic deaths

This headline yesterday stood out to me: Waymo under scrutiny after hitting child near Santa Monica elementary school. Per the L.A. Times article:

The child sustained minor injuries, Waymo said. After being struck, the child stood up and walked to the sidewalk, where witnesses called 911… “The event occurred when the pedestrian suddenly entered the roadway from behind a tall SUV, moving directly into our vehicle’s path,” Waymo said in a statement. “The Waymo Driver braked hard, reducing speed from approximately 17 mph to under 6 mph before contact was made.”

Sometimes I wonder: What if every traffic death caused by a human driver generated the same news coverage as every incident caused by an autonomous vehicle? Last year in Los Angeles — 10 years after the city set a goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2025 — nearly 300 people died in traffic collisions (again per the L.A. Times).

Obvious a driverless car hitting a kid is bad. New technologies deserve scrutiny. But we should strive to scrutinize the technologies and ways of life to which we’ve grown accustomed — and the horrors they inflict every day — just as rigorously.

On a similar note, I find myself strangely underwhelmed whenever I read the latest glowing reports about the world’s largest wildlife crossing, which is being built above the 101 Freeway at a cost of $114 million and should be finished later this year (once again per the L.A. Times). The wildlife crossing is wonderful; I’m glad it’s coming to fruition. But why is it so hard to generate the same level of attention and enthusiasm and funding for pedestrian and biker and driver safety?

Transportation continues to be the biggest source of climate pollution in California and nationally. Electric vehicles are an important part of the solution, but they aren’t the only solution. And nor is climate change the only problem.

