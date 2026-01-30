Climate-Colored Goggles

Don Martens
7d

Way More Traffic Deaths. Sammy, I really enjoyed reading your comments on traffic accidents and on the facet that motored vehicles is not the only way to get place to place. I appreciate your pushing the public to use other forms, rather than jumping in the car every time they want to go somewhere. I turn 73 years old in 6 months, and I think my health would be better if I jumped on my bike to go short distances more than if I jumped in my car for that same trip. I have been "bitching at myself" to use my bike more, but laziness and habit are strong incentives (It took me a decade to quit smoking using this same tactic).

I did speak against the proposed BESS facilities in Pomona and I believe the group, Clean and Green Pomona did have an influence on the City Planning Commission. There is a BESS near Parkfield named California Flats, there was a problem there and they needed to evacuate a 2-mile radius to keep people safe. I think it was 5 homes and 2 businesses. If that emergency happened in Pomona, it would be 15,000 homes and hundreds of businesses. These BESS facilities are operated remotely and are connected to the Grid; they can be located miles from communities connected by wires. I thought you would appreciate the update.

