Climate-Colored Goggles

Dmitriy Ioselevich
1d

It'll be really interesting to see how the IOC, FIFA, and individual sports teams respond to the latest string of fossil fuel protests. I'm sure these leagues/teams would have a fairly easy time replacing the sponsorship revenue. But of course these sponsorships are much more than just a simple transaction -- they represent a form of institutionalized propaganda (i.e., sports-washing) that provides fossil fuel companies with a social license to operate. Unfortunately, I think it might take some kind of climate disaster at the 2026 World Cup or 2028 Summer Olympics for sporting organizations to feel brave enough to revoke that license.

Ed Smeloff
1dEdited

Ten of the 30 MLB stadiums have solar panels installed on them. The first to do so was the San Francisco Giants for the 2007 All-Star game. The Padres have the largest array in the MLB at 336 kW. Fenway Park has solar thermal panels that provide hot water at the stadium. The Dodgers are Bums when it comes to solar power. Maybe their new owners will do better.

