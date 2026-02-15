Climate-Colored Goggles

User's avatar
Dan OConnell's avatar
Dan OConnell
11h

RE: Washington Post editorial on EPA. The Washington Post articles and editorials have great comments...often more informative than the pieces, themselves. All comments sections provide a summary of the comments (which is often AI-generated). For this article, there are currently 1,216 comments, nearly every one being highly negative. Here's a portion of the Posts summary of the comments: "Participants in this discussion express strong disapproval of the opinion piece, criticizing it for being misleading, shortsighted, and seemingly aligned with fossil fuel interests. Many comments suggest that the piece downplays the importance of environmental regulations and the role of the EPA in combating climate change. There is a recurring theme of disappointment with the Washington Post's editorial stance, with several commenters indicating they are reconsidering or ending their subscriptions. "

One commenter asks: "Is this op-ed part of Bezos’ gift of $75 million to Trump and Melania?"

Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
10h

The Washington Post editorial reads as if it was run through AI to read at a 6th grade level. Unworthy of a national newspaper. The comments are more thoughtful.

