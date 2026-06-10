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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
11hEdited

Timely column with World Cup starting this week and temps in the LA area expected to be high. Brent Suter is young yet, and after his baseball career, he'll be well positioned to contribute in the fight against fossil fuels. Go Brett!

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Doug's avatar
Doug
9h

Takes a lot of courage for Brett to speak out against Big Oil at the potential cost of his high paying job. I love the news round up's but I wish there was more progress on the Colorado River negotiations. Are we just waiting for the reservoirs to dry up for states to abandon the pretense of negotiating and start suing each other?

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