Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
20h

Thanks for weighing the various factors, and the uncertainty associated with each, and leading readers through these difficult choices. Will corporate demand for power to supply data centers add pressure to the decision as this proposed project moves slowly forward? Power grid issues? Bohan’s directness is welcome. What’s with VC Renewables resistance to making its position clear to the public? And those majestic sheep, scraping out their living in this rocky landscape…

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Cynthia Shallit's avatar
Cynthia Shallit
8h

Great writing.

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