Climate-Colored Goggles

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Dmitriy Ioselevich's avatar
Dmitriy Ioselevich
14m

I've had this film on my watch list since I first heard about it from Nadia. It sounds like it offers an interesting contrast with The White House Effect (available on Netflix), which looked back at a brief moment in history (late 1980s) when the two parties were actually competing against each other to be the most aggressive in dealing with climate change (or global warming, as they used to call it).

Obviously we know how things turned out, with one party completely captured by the fossil fuel lobby. But these things do have a habit of moving in cycles. Eventually we'll come out the other side and have bold policy ideas again. At least that's what the optimist in me wants to believe.

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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
17m

The single most effective tool climate warriors have is the ability to kill the internal combustion industry. It's dying on its own, but slowly. By 2036, you won't be able to buy a new gas car anywhere in the world. That's a big effing deal!

After 2035, China, Europe, and California along with ten other states, will not allow new gas cars to be sold. In response, legacy auto is trying to switch to EVs, although many of them struggle to make compelling EVs they can sell at a profit. Several Chinese car companies, along with Tesla, have no problem making exceptional EVs that are affordable and that they make profit selling.

How can you help? First, never buy a gas car again, only EVs going forward. Second, make sure none of your friends or family buy one either. Americans buy over 40,000 new gas cars every day. Given the electorate is 50/50, this means Dems are buying some 20,000 new gas cars daily. Every single one of those people can easily afford to go electric. Our job is to make sure none of them buy gas cars. Whether you have to use shame, or maybe they will listen to reason, whatever it takes, you must stop the sale of any gas car.

Keep in mind that when no more gas cars are available, even MAGAs will have to drive EVs, because we're going to eliminate their option to buy a polluting car. That's leverage that we should be using.

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