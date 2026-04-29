Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zan Dubin's avatar
Zan Dubin
7h

Such a moving piece! Sammy, if we can't ask Goodall what she'd like to see from Disney next, maybe we can remind their Imagineers and filmmakers of some of the hopeful ideas you've outlined: https://www.latimes.com/environment/newsletter/2024-04-02/column-disneyland-is-ditching-gas-cars-at-autopia-its-a-great-first-step-for-tomorrowland-boiling-point

Reply
Share
Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
8h

I got goosebumps at the mention of David Greybeard. Jane’s saga with Disney is moving, a high-profile example of working across differences to find common ground and build a better future. I’m searching for that, in the world around me and within myself. Another message came to me in this YouTube interview, Scott Galloway and David Brooks. Brooks says he looks for small stories that make big points. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTgbsTm3KX0

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture