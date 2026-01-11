Climate-Colored Goggles

Dmitriy Ioselevich
Jan 11

The reluctance to say "climate change" is also very noticeable in the business and investor communities right now. It's like everyone (in the U.S. at least) has collectively decided that it's too polarizing or risky of a topic to speak about publicly. It's a somewhat different story behind the scenes, but I feel like this "green-hushing" phenomenon is only going to alienate more people who can see with their own eyes what's happening to the world around them.

Zan Dubin
Jan 11

Name the problem! We can also talk about the way climate change is pummeling our pocket books and everything else but we can’t allow Orwellian obfuscation. We must speak up against this. The science is there, even if this admin is trying to hide it. Facts don’t hush up even if we do.

