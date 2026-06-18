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Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
14h

Thanks for following the money on this otherwise obscure local story, with national implications. Another reason local journalism is important! This story requires the local background to identify the players and dig out the connections. Keep going, Sammy.

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Kevin Kirchner's avatar
Kevin Kirchner
18h

Great reporting, Sammy!

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