Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
4d

Great article, Sammy, as usual. I look forward to more! Such terrible political intrigue that now involves murder, not just of Abatti's wife, but worse, maybe the Colorado river itself. This should be made into a movie, Chinatown part 2?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane van Dis's avatar
Jane van Dis
4d

Death in the Desert... wow, what a series Sammy! If I were one of his kids I sure wouldn't want him out on bail either!

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture