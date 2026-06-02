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Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
1d

Having a Climate Desk supported NPR’s reporters and editors in recognizing the climate aspects in every story. I’m sorry to hear that they found that expendable. Still, the history of the Climate Desk’s work won’t be lost. NPR’s news operation will carry on. They’ll keep reading your Substack for ideas.

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Dmitriy Ioselevich's avatar
Dmitriy Ioselevich
1d

The Patagonia case is wild to me. This can't be the first time the two actors have interacted. Whatever the merits of the case, this isn't the sort of thing you want litigated in the public square. Just makes it seem like Patagonia learned all the wrong lessons from the Budweiser controversy.

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