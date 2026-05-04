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Zan Dubin's avatar
Zan Dubin
2d

What many may not know is how many labor unions have endorsed Steyer. They include the United Domestic Workers, representing some quarter-million home care and family child care providers in CA, and the California Teachers Association, one of the state's largest and most powerful teachers unions; and the CA Nurses Association, the state's largest and fastest-growing union of registered nurses. Sheldon Whitehouse has endorsed, too.

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Marta A Segura's avatar
Marta A Segura
3dEdited

Yes, and for those of us also concerned about human rights and endless wars over big oil, and mass migration caused by the same extractive policies, this is also the best choice... because what California does influences the Nation, the world. Thank you for this thoughtful analysis Sammy!

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