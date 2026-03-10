Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
1d

As war affects oil and gas supplies and prices, solar and wind can have a moment as heroes on the home front. Let’s make this an opportunity for renewables, in all possible applications. And a governor who gets it, well, more right than Newsom has.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rosana Francescato's avatar
Rosana Francescato
1d

With you on this! I've been writing about benefits of rooftop solar for all ratepayers since 2013 and am so sick of the "cost shift" argument, which ignores the massive cost shift from the utilities to all of us. There are SO many studies showing distributed solar benefits everyone. Can't believe California is so backwards this way, and we will for sure get a battery to go with our rooftop solar as soon as we can afford one.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture