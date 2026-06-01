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Geoffrey Brooks's avatar
Geoffrey Brooks
12h

I took your advice and voted for Tom Steyer! The only candidate focused on a better future for all Californians, tackling the at-home issues, cost of living, and way of life imperilled by global warming caused by excessive carbon emissions. A law to ban (by 2030) diesel trucks from our major ports will help to make California's air healthier, improving our quality of life!

Your comments about the "balcony" solar panels and the issues with the utility companies focusing on their profit margins at the expense of providing affordable power to all...These need to be balanced by advocating changes to the building codes to "ban" gas hookups in new construction; replace existing gas stoves with induction cooktops, gas HVAC with heat pumps...

When living in Reno in 2016, I tried (with help from UNR) to get a new building code so that new housing developments (over 100 units) were "all electric" (no gas infrastructure); becoming "energy islands", installing solar, plus battery back-up for the entire new development, connected to the local grid... Unfortunately NVE opposed this, on the grounds that everybody would turn on their stoves, HVAC, dry their clothes charge their cars at the same time, causing a grid blackout/brownout! Their systems were all installed/calibrated to account for this unlikely happening! Modern computer control technology installed to control the back-up power for the "energy island" could certainly cope with this!

I watched an episode of "Just Have Think" discussing the LCOE (being tied to NG, the highest cost variable) in the UK and Europe ... I think a version of this on the workings of CASIO in California would be instructive- https://youtu.be/qWXNypHEXl0

One commentator on this UTube video - made claims about California - which would be helpful (to me anyway) if verified - Comment from @junkerzn7312

https://youtube.com/watch?v=qWXNypHEXl0&lc=UgwF7JecaTfuD28p5IN4AaABAg.AXUHJAZHYCOAXUUKDIY-E2&si=X0FCHTk2B7PLIbyz

Geoffrey Brooks

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Rachel Altman's avatar
Rachel Altman
13h

Great column, as always, but just to be clear: We do not elect a governor of California this week. The election is in November; this is a primary to choose which two candidates will be on the ballot. I too support Steyer, no question.

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