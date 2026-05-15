Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Duke Williams's avatar
Duke Williams
1h

The Water Knife is a wonderful Summer read.

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Garry George's avatar
Garry George
2h

Did you ask Becerra if he ever launched an investigation of Chevron on climate change before he left office in 2021 as Miller claims?

Knowing how slow these investigations take, it wouldn’t surprise me if Rob Bonta’s 2023 lawsuit included evidence from earlier investigations by AG’s office. Did you ask Bonta?

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