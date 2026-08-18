Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Mary Fifield's avatar
Mary Fifield
2d

Hopefully by 2036 the elimination of gas appliances will be old news. Thanks for the reminder to keep imagining the truly hopeful possibilities.

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Tom Kunhardt's avatar
Tom Kunhardt
2d

Thanks for linking to the Pt Reyes Seashore ranch article. I lived in Marin from 1980-2012 and still have family there.

We enjoy west Marin regularly.

It’s time to restore the land completely and eliminate the ranching. They may be sustainable, but manure does pollute the water ways. As the native person explained, she’s seeing native plants she hasn’t seen since her childhood.

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