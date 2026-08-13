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NRB's avatar
NRB
7d

Wonderful photos and commentary, with the bear and headstand guy adding an element of danger. I'm glad to got a nice nature reset!

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michael cameron's avatar
michael cameron
7d

I am so happy to hear that you go a much needed break and visited Olympic National Park. I liked your comment that you would be back! I was awestruck there over 50 years ago and plan on returning for the first time since over the next 2 years. Thanks for sharing the photos.

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