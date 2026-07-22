Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
4h

Fun idea! How did I miss this? Here’s another: Sea otters return to Northern California coast as kelp forest flourishes

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