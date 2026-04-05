Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
9h

Here's your friendly reminder to never buy a gas car again. Research which EV will serve your daily driving needs, figure out where you will charge it, then save up and get it done as soon as possible. This needs to be your number one priority.

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Karl Danz's avatar
Karl Danz
10hEdited

I've enjoyed your writing for years, and this piece really moved me. I found myself thinking about my visits to Disneyland and realized I've mostly just experienced it for what it felt like in the moment, missing the opportunity to reflect on the bigger picture, and even the possibility of getting them to make positive changes. You've got me thinking about ways that I can apply your "climate-colored goggles" frame of mind to my volunteer climate policy advocacy work, which I've increasingly come to realize is all about storytelling. Thank you!

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