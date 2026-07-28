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Leonadi's avatar
Leonadi
1h

Any inquiry to consumers about the so called "costs" of a green improvements or initiative MUST be conditioned with comparisons to the real costs of alternatives (if available) and the real costs of doing nothing which are in some cases immesurable. I think such questions should also be accompanied by real data so that for example people understand how much the "costs" of producing electrons have fallen, while the (direct and indirect) costs of the traditional sources (O&G) only continue to rise! THANK YOU FOR YOUR WORK !

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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
1h

Over 60% of all energy in the US is wasted. Most of that is due to inefficiencies in power production and transmission, and our transportation relies way too much on internal combustion. Americans buy vehicles that are much too big for their needs, and they compound that problem by driving as though efficiency wasn't a thing. Americans also waste 30%-40% of their food which increases the already high cost since you're literally throwing out food you could have eaten.

It bothers me that Californians will whine like babies when told they need to switch to renewable energy, but they'll completely ignore simple advise to hypermile their vehicle or switch to a more efficient car, or one that doesn't use gasoline.

Clean energy doesn't cost more than dirty energy. You've just never had to pay the full cost of that dirty energy. People breathing polluted air who get sick or die pay with their health or lives. Soldiers who die in wars over oil pay with their lives as do the half million Iraqi civilians who died in our war over their oil. The Iran war is being fought because they have oil. Putin could not fight his war in Ukraine without oil revenues. Climate change is costing us hundreds of billions in damage every year and those who use dirty energy pay nothing for that.

Face it, Americans are pretty crappy people. A true leader wouldn't poll those people for their attitudes over energy. A true leader would tell them we need to stop hurting people and just force the change through taxing of dirty energy.

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