Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Art Bakal's avatar
Art Bakal
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Please devote a column or two to explain the positions of thoughtful climate scientists and economists who feel that the effects of climate change will not be as severe as mainstream scientists believe. Also explain why the mainstream people on these fields believe that they are wrong.

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