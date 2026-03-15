Me hiking along the North Fork of the American River at Auburn State Recreation Area. (Selfie by Sammy Roth)

First off, thank you for following along this week as I published five stories in five days! If you want to catch up, here’s what I wrote:

I’m especially grateful to everyone who made the decision to support my work with a paid subscription. I started the week hoping to add 50 paid subscribers; I’m thrilled to say we exceeded that goal. Thank you for helping me make a living, and for keeping this publication alive.

Over time, I still need more folks to step up and pay for Climate-Colored Goggles, or I won’t be able to keep it going. Like I’ve said before, I know a lot of folks can’t afford to pay, and that’s OK. I’m committed to making most posts free to read.

But right now, paying readers make up less than 11% of total subscribers. I think we can do better. We can get that percentage higher.

So let’s finish the week strong. Please click here to upgrade to a paid subscription, or use the button below. If you’re a free subscriber, it’ll say “upgrade to paid”:

I have big plans for Climate-Colored Goggles, and I can’t wait to share them with you. I love hearing from readers, so please let me know what you think.