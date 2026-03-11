Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
9h

Pro-EV commercials are good. I want to see more of them. However, anti-ICE ads could be just as effective in dissuading climate warriors or anti-Trump/MAGA people from buying internal combustion engines. Some 20,000 Dems buy new gas cars every day in the US. Seems that's a problem we should be addressing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
11h

Having coffee (actually, matcha, but that feels obscure) with a friend yesterday. She: I paid over five dollars a gallon for gas in the Bay Area driving down here. Me: I plugged in my car at home.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture