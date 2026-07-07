Climate-Colored Goggles

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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
2d

"A study estimates five Americans die every single hour from toxic car pollution. (Dharna Noor, the Guardian)

You can now get electric vehicle rebates in California again! It’s $3,500 for a new EV and $1,750 for a used EV. (Caroline Petrow-Cohen, L.A. Times)"

While Sammy gives you all you need to know about the harm from buying and burning gasoline, too many Dems are still buying gas-burning cars. Over 40,000 brand new gas cars are sold every day in the US. Half of those are bought by Dems. All of them should be intently ashamed of their action. Buying a new gas car is one of the most environmentally destructive things you can do.

EVs have been cheaper than gas cars for many years now, so there is no reason to ever buy a new gas car. Research which EV will serve your daily needs, figure out where you'll charge it, then save up and get it done. If you drive a gas car, this needs to be your top priority.

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Tom Kunhardt's avatar
Tom Kunhardt
2d

100% agree Sammy, thanks for the inspiration!

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