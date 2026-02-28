“You cannot lose if you do not play.” — Marla Daniels, “The Wire”

The Warner Bros. logo, seen at the company’s studio tour in Burbank. (Photo by Sammy Roth)

When news broke Thursday that Paramount had won the bidding war to buy Warner Bros. — beating out Netflix in the battle to control the legendary Hollywood studio — one of my first questions was: What will this mean for CNN’s climate journalism?

By way of background, Paramount — itself a storied movie and television studio — was purchased last year by Skydance Media, a company run by film producer David Ellison and backed by his father Larry Ellison, Earth’s sixth-richest man and a friend of President Trump’s. Paramount owns CBS News, and after David Ellison took over the company, he installed anti-woke opinion writer Bari Weiss as the network’s editor in chief. Shortly after that, CBS gutted its climate reporting team as part of a massive round of layoffs across Paramount, as I reported at the time.

Now the Ellisons are poised to control Warner Bros., which owns CNN.

That’s a scary prospect for lots of reasons.