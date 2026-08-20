Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

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Laura Owens's avatar
Laura Owens
3h

I am amazed that I can still be shocked by some of the insane back-room dealings in California. Thank you for continuing to report on everything climate, Sammy!

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Tom Kunhardt's avatar
Tom Kunhardt
2h

There is no safety issue. It’s total bull. When the grid shuts down every solar inverter in the world shuts off, as designed, for the safety of line workers. There is zero danger of electricity feeding into the grid when it’s down.

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