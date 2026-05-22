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David Wynn's avatar
David Wynn
1d

Roughly 25% of oil is used for transportation. Right now the rest of oil is used for consumer products like plastic just to name one. The important point is EV’s need to take over as they are in the rest of the world. We need regulations because without them people and animals die. Even with all the regulations solar and wind are still being pursued. Without regulations, people just take advantage. If we were all driving EVs you would not need expensive clean air filters for people living next to highways. The list goes on. People are too focused on short term thinking. Need to invest in the future now or things will continue to get worse.

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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
1d

I don't know if "Abundance" discussed the killing of the ICE industry, but it's happening. China's new car sales are now 60% EVs, and Europe is between 30% and 100% (Norway). After 2035, China and Europe will no longer allow the sale of new ICE vehicles, so legacy auto will need to fully transition, or find another market for millions of ICE cars nobody wants. After 2035, Joe MAGA will walk into his Lubbock, TX Ford dealership looking for a new truck and the only vehicles available are electric.

After the ICE industry is over, there will still be around a billion ICE cars on the world's roads, but all of those will age out over the following decade as refineries close, followed by the closure of thousands of gas stations. It's entirely possible that 20 years from today, virtually all ground transportation will be electric and powered by an ever-greening grid.

What we can do to help speed up this process is easy - never buy a gas car again. Only EVs going forward.

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