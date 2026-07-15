Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Fifield's avatar
Mary Fifield
3hEdited

I suppose the one bright side of Aramco sponsoring FIFA is that FIFA’s corruption may be even more well known than Aramco’s, and when the Trump administration finally comes to an end, the brand damage may be irreparable to all of these entities so obviously trampling human and nature’s rights for their own greed.

Reply
Share
David Wynn's avatar
David Wynn
3h

Oil is a terrible situation. All plastics come from oil. Chemical production stating materials come from oil. But as a consumer we can buy EV’s. But the automobile industry is still hooked on gasoline. There is unbelievable amounts of money involved which seems to corrupt everyone. But promoting EV’s will continue to take a bite out of oil companies. Even bid rig truck are going electric. EV’s are cheaper in the long run and so are wind mills and solar. That’s why these technologies persist. Would like to see some in depth reporting on these technologies. No one has done a good job with this reporting, but I suspect you can. It will be difficult to do this type of reporting, but I think worthwhile.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture