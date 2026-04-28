These power lines would carry electricity from the Soda Mountain solar project — should it ever get built. (Photo by Sammy Roth)

A cramped meeting room in Sacramento office building seems like a strange place to decide the fate of a wild desert landscape hundreds of miles south. But that’s where I was on Monday afternoon, sitting and watching as the California Energy Commission voted 4-0 to approve the controversial Soda Mountain solar project.

Critics said Soda Mountain would disrupt bighorn sheep migration; supporters said those fears were overblown. For more details, see my recent in-depth story.

In theory, Monday’s Energy Commission meeting gave everyone a last chance to make their case. In practice, it felt like bureaucratic performance art.