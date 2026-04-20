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Tom Kunhardt's avatar
Tom Kunhardt
1dEdited

Good article Sammy, thanks. Off the topic of climate change, but very much related to racism in baseball, I recommend Howard Bryant's book, Shut Out. He has written other books about steroids in sports, racism in football, the militarization of sports. He was one of the few writers that rose to defend Colin Kaepernick.

Fun fact, I played softball with Howard when we was still on the west coast writing for the San Jose Mercury News.

https://howardbryantbooks.com/shut-out

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Quinn Emmett's avatar
Quinn Emmett
2d

Thank you so much for publishing this, Sammy.

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