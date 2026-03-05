Climate-Colored Goggles

Climate-Colored Goggles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dmitriy Ioselevich's avatar
Dmitriy Ioselevich
5h

I've seen each of the films listed here with the exception of Arco and Sirat, both of which are on my list. Agree it's important to see more filmmakers embrace climate themes, although tbh the only one that I think did the topic justice was "The Lost Bus" (all without actually saying the words climate change).

Many of the Oscar nominees do a good job of highlighting other social themes, which often intersect with climate issues. "One Battle After Another" comes to mind, as does "Train Dreams" and docs like "The Alabama Solution" and "Mr. Nobody Against Putin."

Not all audiences will intuitively understand the connection, but at least these films are helping to start important dialogue.

Reply
Share
HLinden's avatar
HLinden
5h

I just read the fiction book "The Great Transition" by Nick Fuller Googins, published in 2023. I remember hearing how important it was that the climate narrative make it into fiction - that we have a way of processing the information differently to actually make some of the ideas stick, especially for those who have tuned out the climate narrative in the past.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Climate Colored Goggles LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture