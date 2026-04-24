The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. ( Photo by Mathieu Landretti )

Just a reminder: Today I’m hosting a live conversation with three of the nation’s top climate lawyers. We’ll be discussing the bombshell New York Times investigation into the surprising origins of the Supreme Court’s “shadow docket” — surprising because it was a product of Chief Justice John Roberts’ intense desire to stop President Obama from shutting down coal plants.

We’ll start at 12:30 p.m. PT and talk for about an hour, including an audience Q&A. I’m excited to be joined by:

Ann Carlson, founding director, Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, UCLA School of Law

Michael Gerrard, founder, Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, Columbia Law School

Joanne Spalding, legal director, Sierra Club

This event is for paid subscribers to Climate-Colored Goggles. Scroll down for the Zoom registration link after the paywall.

If you’ve been enjoying Climate-Colored Goggles and want to join the conversation in a few hours, I hope you’ll consider supporting my work!

(If you sign up for a paid subscription right now, look for the Zoom registration link at the top of the subscriber welcome email in your inbox.)